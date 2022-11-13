Thousands of dogs gather at Camp Mabry for Mighty Texas Dog Walk

A couple thousand dogs and their owners gathered at Camp Mabry Sunday morning for the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk.

Proceeds from the event help provide trained assistance dogs to local wounded veterans and others living with disabilities through Service Dogs Inc.

"I love it. Anytime the fur babies get together, it’s going to be a good time," dog owner Shyla Jaramillo said.

It’s described as the "doggiest day in Austin" with about 50 vendors and couple thousand dogs.

"I think this is the biggest year we’ve had, it’s most the vendors we’ve ever had, it’s the most games and fun we’ve ever had, and I think it’s perfect dog weather," Service Dogs Inc. CEO Sheri Soltes said.

Service Dogs, Inc. provides hearing and service dogs to wounded veterans and others living with disabilities, trains emergency services facility dogs that support first responders, and courthouse facility dogs that help children in court.

"Service dogs give people their lives back, whether you’re blind, you’re deaf, you’re in a wheelchair, a dog is a piece of technology, but it’s more than that, it’s a best friend," Soltes said.

Jaramillo said her service dog Beso is her everything and hopes more people can experience a bond like theirs. "They’re amazing for the people that are in need of support with their disability, to help them live a normal life just like anybody else," Jaramillo said.

To apply for a service dog, click here. The wait is a year to a year and a half.