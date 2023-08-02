Austin police arrest suspect in murder of teen in northeast Austin

article

Austin police arrested and identified the prime suspect in the murder of a girl at a northeast Austin apartment complex.

Detectives arrested Micah Marshall on Tuesday, August 1 as the prime suspect in Mikalah Franklin's murder.

On Tuesday, June 6, APD and ATCEMS responded to a shooting at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments at 1501 E. Howard Lane in northeast Austin.

Officers at the scene found a teen girl who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

RELATED COVERAGE

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.