Austin police arrest suspect in murder of teen in northeast Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Northeast Austin
Micah Marshall mugshot. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested and identified the prime suspect in the murder of a girl at a northeast Austin apartment complex.

Detectives arrested Micah Marshall on Tuesday, August 1 as the prime suspect in Mikalah Franklin's murder.

On Tuesday, June 6, APD and ATCEMS responded to a shooting at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments at 1501 E. Howard Lane in northeast Austin.

Officers at the scene found a teen girl who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Mother of teen fatally shot in head speaks out

A 14-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head at a Northeast Austin apartment complex. The teen's mother is calling the shooters 'cowards.'

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide Unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.