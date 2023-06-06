Child hospitalized after shooting in northeast Austin apartment complex

Police say a female child is in the hospital following a shooting in northeast Austin.

The reports of shots fired came from the Bridge at Harris Ridge apartment complex near the intersection of E. Howard Lane and Dessau Road just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer on the scene could not confirm the age or condition of the victim, only that she had head trauma and was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center.

APD originally tweeted that this was a homicide investigation but said no one has been pronounced dead at the time of the media briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.