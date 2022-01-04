Milwaukee police at COVID testing sites after altercations, line-cutting

article

Milwaukee police are providing COVID test site security after reports of some altercations and line cutting. "Be kind" is the simple two-word plea from the Milwaukee Health Department amid high demand for testing.

Again Tuesday, Jan. 4, FOX6 saw cars lined up around blocks to get a test at the Milwaukee health centers and community testing sites.

Waiting is a little easier when you’ve got someone by your side.

"This is Luna, my partner in crime," said Yanire Acra, of Milwaukee, with her dog on Tuesday. "It just feels nice to have somebody with me."

Many Milwaukee residents are thinking about those outside the car, too, as they line up to get tested for COVID-19.

"I’ll be able to sleep better at night and not feel like I’m spreading it to everybody," said Acra.

But not everyone is keeping others in mind at the busy testing sites. The Milwaukee Health Department says people have tried to cut in line and even caused altercations with staff and others waiting for a test.

"That’s ridiculous, and it’s kind of disheartening just because like, the time’s already so crazy," said Acra. "We don’t need to add more to it. Just be patient. Wait your turn."

"We understand the demand is high, and the lines are long and uncertainty and stress certainly causes heightened emotions," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

The health department is heightening security, with police on scene at community testing sites.

"I know there have been some threats of violence, so again, we have stepped up our security, and the Milwaukee Police Department has been tremendous partners assisting at all three sites," said Johnson.

Officials say the vast majority in line are being patient and considerate of others.

"Just want to take care of everybody else, honestly," said Acra.

If someone cuts in line or causes an altercation, they’ll be asked to go to the end of the line or leave.

Milwaukee Health Department testing site locations and hours can be found at Milwaukee.gov/covidtesting. Additional free testing sites throughout Milwaukee County can be found at HealthyMKE.com/testing.