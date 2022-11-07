Milwaukee gas station fatal shooting; 3 men accused, caught on cam

article

Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused are Makaelon Bennett, Bruce Davis, and Dayquan Jenkins – and they face the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide (Bennett, Davis, Jenkins)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Bennett, Davis, Jenkins)

Bail jumping-felony (Bennett)

Bail jumping-misdemeanor (Bennett)

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police detective spoke with a person about a shooting incident at a gas station at 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. This person told police "there were some guys at the gas station, that some words were exchanged but that he and (the fatal shooting victim) eventually left the gas station and got back into his car, with the group of men from the gas station immediately starting to shoot at them, striking (the victim)," the complaint says.

Police obtained and reviewed surveillance video from the gas station at 7th and Keefe. A detective reported that a red Kia arrived at the gas station where the person who spoke above entered the gas station and "has an apparent verbal interaction with 5 men who were already inside." When all the men exit the gas station, the person who spoke with police said he got into his Kia and began to drive away. At that time, the complaint says Jenkins is seen on video "handing a firearm to defendant Bruce Davis."

After receiving the firearm, the complaint says "Davis runs to the left and begins firing at the red Kia, which is already beginning to drive away. As he does so, the video shows another man in a bright blue sweatshirt also begin firing at the same time in the same direction; and defendant Makaelon Bennett also began firing a pistol with a drum magazine at the same time in the same direction."

After a scene investigation, police "located 41 spent 9mm cartridge casings in the area of the three men seen firing in the surveillance," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the shooting victim died from three gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

The persons charged in this case were all identified from the video -- and positively ID'd by either parole agents or police who had previous contact with all three.

Online court records show Bennett is due to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Nov. 7.

Davis and Jenkins both made their initial appearances on Sunday, Nov. 6. Cash bond for each was set at $300,000. Both Davis and Jenkins are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16.