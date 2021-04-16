Missing 19-year-old from Oklahoma may have been last seen in Austin

article

A missing 19-year-old has possibly been seen in Austin according to Texas EquuSearch.

Texas EquuSearch says 19-year-old Sierra Hunter, a Native American female of Anadarko, Oklahoma, may have last been seen in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2021.

It is unknown what clothes Sierra was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Texas EquuSearch released the following description of Sierra:

Sierra has a rose tattooed on her right shoulder.

Sierra has shoulder-length, light brown, or blonde hair.

Sierra may appear disoriented or distressed.

If you have seen Sierra Hunter since her reported disappearance, if you know her whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Sierra’s disappearance; please call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-6954, the Anadarko Police Department at (405) 247-2411 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500