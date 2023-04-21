Missing 25-year-old found dead on side of Bell County road

The body of 25-year-old Tiera Strand was found on the side of a road in Bell County between Temple and Waco, according to her father.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department later confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that Strand's body had been found.

Deputies responded Thursday morning to a report of a deceased person discovered by a passerby in a ditch near Berger Road just north of Temple. Investigators positively identified the body as Strand.

An autopsy has been ordered and cause and manner of death are unknown pending a determination from the medical examiner, says the sheriff's department.

Strand was last seen at Mooseknuckle Pub on Sixth Street early Sunday morning, April 16. Strand's father says he was told there appears to be foul play in her death.

According to Strand's family, on the night of her disappearance, some girls had started beating her up inside the club before Strand was kicked out, the fight moving outside.

The family says cell phone video recorded by a witness shows the tail end of the fight and that the girls who Tiera went out with didn't help her.

Strand's family then said Tiera angrily stormed off, leaving her cell phone, purse and car keys with her friends.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says its CID personnel are conducting a joint investigation along with the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to notify BCSD CID at 254-933-5442 or Austin Police Department Tip line at 512-472-8477.