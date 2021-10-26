Missing 5-year-old from Cedar Park found safe in Colorado

A missing five-year-old is now safe after being found in Colorado.

According to U.S. Marshals, the Cedar Park Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin on Monday, October 25. The police wanted assistance with locating and recovering a child.

The missing five-year-old was believed to be with their non-custodial parent, Celena Caye Roberts, 27, of Cedar Park.

Authorities combined efforts and learned Roberts fled Texas for Colorado. Roberts was possibly driving a gray Chevrolet Impala with a Texas license plate and distinguished damage.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin requested additional assistance from the U.S. Marshals in the District of Colorado - Colorado Springs division to assist with locating Roberts and the 5-year-old child.

This morning, the U.S Marshals in Colorado Springs located a 2006 Chevrolet Impala parked in a parking lot off of US-50 in Canon City, CO.

The child was recovered safely and turned over to the Colorado Department of Human Services, Child Protection Division, according to the U.S Marshals.

