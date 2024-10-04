Missing child: Austin police looking for 8-year-old
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating Aaron Camacho who was last seen in the 400 block of E. Wonsley at around 11:50 p.m. on October 3.
8-year-old Camacho was reported missing at 12:02 a.m. on October 4.
He was last seen leaving his home and walking on foot.
Camacho is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- 4' tall
- About 56 lbs
- Dark brown hair, "Edgar" or bowl style haircut
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a beige shirt with maroon stripe, shorts, and possibly not wearing shoes
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.