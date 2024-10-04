Expand / Collapse search

Missing child: Austin police looking for 8-year-old

Published  October 4, 2024 6:30am CDT
Missing Persons
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating Aaron Camacho who was last seen in the 400 block of E. Wonsley at around 11:50 p.m. on October 3.

8-year-old Camacho was reported missing at 12:02 a.m. on October 4.

He was last seen leaving his home and walking on foot.

Camacho is described as follows:

  •  Hispanic male
  • 4' tall
  • About 56 lbs
  • Dark brown hair, "Edgar" or bowl style haircut
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a beige shirt with maroon stripe, shorts, and possibly not wearing shoes

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.