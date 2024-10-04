Missing child: Austin police looking for 8-year-old

The Brief Police looking for missing 8-year-old Aaron Camacho Last seen before midnight on October 3 leaving his home on foot in 400 block of E. Wonsley



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating Aaron Camacho who was last seen in the 400 block of E. Wonsley at around 11:50 p.m. on October 3.

8-year-old Camacho was reported missing at 12:02 a.m. on October 4.

He was last seen leaving his home and walking on foot.

Camacho is described as follows:

Hispanic male

4' tall

About 56 lbs

Dark brown hair, "Edgar" or bowl style haircut

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a beige shirt with maroon stripe, shorts, and possibly not wearing shoes

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.