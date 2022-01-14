3 children found safe after being reported missing in South LA

After an hours-long search, the Los Angeles Police Department found three children who were reported missing overnight in South Los Angeles.

The mother of the children told authorities that she left her children, ages 10, 7, and 3, alone in a car in an industrial area on Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. When she returned, the children were gone.

After an estimated 10 hours, the children were found safe by authorities.

Child Protective Services were called in to assist with the investigation after the mother told police the family was experiencing homelessness and had been living in the vehicle.

Police did not specify where the kids were found but said they are safe.

No further information was immediately released.

