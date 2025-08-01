Missing dog Noodles reunited with food influencer owner

The Brief Missing dog Noodles has been found is back home with his owner Taylor Hannon, known online as austineater, had been searching for Noodles for nearly a week after his car was stolen with Noodles in it



Noodles, a dog who went missing after his owner's car was stolen in South Austin, has been found and is back home.

Where was Noodles found?

What they're saying:

In a post on his Instagram account @austineater, Taylor Hannon says that on July 31 he told a private investigator that he had hired that someone had sent a direct message to him about possibly seeing Noodles in a "tiny park in the middle of nowhere" in Del Valle.

The private investigator told Hannon that it was on his way home and that he would go check.

Hannon says about 10 minutes later, the private investigator called and told Hannon that Noodles was found safe and tired but that Noodles was okay.

"The park he was found in was out there - if we chalked it up to a cold lead, we would’ve never found him. The timing of the message to me, the timing of the PI to get to that park and for Noodles to wander out…nothing short of a miracle," Hannon posted.

What happened to Noodles?

The backstory:

Noodles went missing after Hannon's car was stolen on July 25 in South Austin.

It all started at his South Austin apartment complex, along I-35 near Woodward St.

Hannon says he was packing his red Honda Civic around 4:40 a.m. and preparing for a weekend road trip.

"My car was about 15 feet outside my front door, so I left the car going to get the AC going, threw my duffel bag in there, threw the dog in there, went to grab his food and his bed for the trip and coming back out with the food in my hands, I saw somebody getting into my vehicle and drive off," said Hannon.

News of the car theft and the loss of his dog went viral.

Hannon's car was found on July 26 in Cedar Creek but Noodles remained missing for five more days.