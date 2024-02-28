Missing girl: Kyle police searching for 11-year-old

article

Kyle police are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Blakely Pierce was last seen around 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28. Police believe she left home voluntarily.

Pierce is described as 5' to 5'2" tall and approximately 90 to 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a darker colored zip-up long sleeve t-shirt, which might be brown, and darker colored pants, most likely jeans. Police say she had her clear colored glasses with her.

You're asked to call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 if you have any information.