Austin police searching for missing woman, two-year-old girl

Gloria Moore, 72

The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman and a two-year-old girl.

Austin police said they are looking for 72-year-old Gloria Moore and two-year-old Journey Johnson. They were last seen near the 4000 block of River Place Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 12, at around 4:30 a.m.

Moore is described as a Black woman, about 5'4, around 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The two were last seen traveling in a blue and gray 2019 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate 4722L37.

Police said they are concerned about Moore and Johnson's well-being due to Moore's medical condition.

If you see Moore or know their whereabouts, please call 911 or APD’s Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.