Meagan Gonzales: 2019 murder of San Antonio woman found burned in field still unsolved

The Brief 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales disappeared in November 2019 after leaving her dad's house to drop off a friend. Three weeks after her disappearance, her body was found burned in a field. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.



The murder of a San Antonio woman five years ago is still unsolved.

Meagan Gonzales disappeared on Nov. 11, 2019.

"She was 20 when she got taken away from me. 20. Right now, she would be 25," her father, Eddie Gonzales, said. "I miss her smile. She had a real pretty smile. She was very funny. She was very helpful."

Eddie says she was at his house with a friend and went to drop him off but never came back. After multiple attempts to file a missing persons report, she was reported missing three days later to San Antonio Police.

"Me and my daughter always call each other. We text, you know. During that whole time I was calling or texting just to get ahold of her. That's when I noticed that her phone went dead after the third day," Eddie said.

Three weeks later, on Dec. 3, her body was found burned beyond recognition on the 12000 block of Wisdom Road in Atascosa. The case was transferred to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"I couldn't believe it. At the beginning. I wondered if I was going crazy. It was like I was dreaming," Eddie said. "We've been trying to get justice ever since, you know, and we just haven't gotten it yet."

Meagan was last seen driving a pickup truck which was found abandoned at an apartment complex. Eddie says a man may have been driving it a few days after she disappeared.

"Somebody knows something out there," he said.

This time of year is difficult. Meagan should be getting ready for Christmas with her family.

"This is the time she got taken away from me," Eddie said. "A lot of people get happy at this time. I used to, but not too much anymore."

Eddie continues to raise awareness in hopes of finding out who killed his daughter.

"I wish somebody would just come up and say something," he said.

If you have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. A $5,000 reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.