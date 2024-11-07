Mary Pewitt: Someone involved in 1988 Oklahoma cold case murder could be in Georgetown

The Brief Mary Pewitt was killed in her home in Oklahoma in 1988 Mary was 25-years-old Investigators believe someone involved in the murder could be in Central Texas



Investigators believe somebody involved with the 36-year-old cold case murder of Mary Pewitt in Oklahoma could be in Central Texas. The children of the young mother killed want answers to close the case.

On June 4, 1988, Kira Allen-Lowe, then 7, and her sister were dropped off by their grandmother at home in Comanche, Oklahoma.

They raced to the door, but their mother wasn't answering, so Kira's sister looked through the window.

"It was a three-pane window in the front. There was a planter out front, and she climbed up on top of it, and you could just see inside the room. My mom was partially covered, and there was just blood everywhere," Kira said.

Mary, who was 25, was stabbed multiple times.

"I definitely knew something was not right, but to what degree, I don't know. The following few days were a blur, for sure. I know that when we went to her funeral, we knew that somebody had done something horrible to her. We knew it had to be somebody pretty close to her," Kira said.

Kira and her family have lived with questions for decades.

"You don't know who to trust and who not to trust," she said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recently confirmed Mary may have had connections to Georgetown and Royse City, which is outside of Dallas.

"We're pretty sure that there's somebody in Georgetown, without naming any names or anything, that knows what happened that evening. It's just we need them to come forward," Kira said.

Mary Pewitt

While details are scarce right now because of the investigation, Kira says there's someone in Mary's life who has lived in Georgetown for the past decade. In Royse City, "there's somebody there that we're very sure knows if not what happened, participated in what happened that evening," Kira said.

She hopes this information will shed some light on the case.

"I'm hopeful. It's something that I feel like I've always known," she said. "It gave me hope that they're closing in on something."

The hope is recent developments could close this case 36 years after the murder.

"She missed out on the part of having grandkids and our kids having a grandma. She would have done anything for anybody," she said. "What I'm asking is somebody please, please, I'm begging you to come forward and do what she would have done for you."

She describes her mother's personality as magnetic.

"She walked into a room, and you wanted to be her friend immediately. She had a smile that just warmed your heart," she said.

OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case. You can contact them at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

"If you've heard any story about Mary or a murder in Oklahoma, please take a look at the case," Kira said.