Austin police searching for man who has been missing since June 3

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Austin police are searching for 33-year-old Austin Harrison, who was last seen around noon on June 3 in the 500 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road.​

His father, David Harrison, who spoke to FOX 7 from Colorado, says he had some sort of argument with a roommate.

"I think there was some kind of disagreement at his residence. I'm not privy to what the topic was or subject, but I think it may have spurred the decision to leave the residence," he said.

Austin lives near Burton Drive and Woodrow Avenue, which is near South Pleasant Valley Road and Riverside Drive. He's known to spend time at "Secret Beach" along the Colorado River.

David says there were a few more cell phone interactions the day he left.

"Last thing we have was at 1:46 p.m. like a delivery receipt that one of his friends received," he said.

After that, his phone went off.

"The last ping for his phone was maybe a quarter mile away from that residence, and then that's it," David said.

David says this isn't his normal communication pattern.

"In the past, in other periods of his life, he has been very good about staying connected. If there was a text or if there was an email that was sent to him, he'd respond, it may not have been immediate, but he would get back to it," he said.

Police described Austin as 6'6" with brown hair and green eyes. He has a few distinctive tattoos, including a sun on his left shoulder and other tattoos on his chest and stomach. He was last seen wearing a light red button shirt, maroon shorts, and Birkenstock sandals.

"This is not his normal behavior of being completely isolated," David said. "He has certain needs as far as financial that we were supporting, so to not have those requests coming in also indicated that some big change has happened, and that's a concern."

Family and friends have searched along the river.

"It's been very difficult," David said about the effect of the disappearance on the family. "We are concerned for his well-being. We'd like to know that he's okay."

Austin's loved ones are hoping someone knows where he is.

"If there's anyone that has information about Austin, we certainly appreciate finding out more about him. If he's alive, that would be awesome. Just knowing that he's someplace safe would be a very big boost for us," David said.

If you see Austin, call 911 or the APD Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.