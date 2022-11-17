Police asking for help identifying person of interest in missing persons case

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a missing persons case.

Police said 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1, and was last seen in the 3000 block of Esperanza Crossing.

Justin Haden (Austin Police Department)

Surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with Haden several times on Halloween night.

The person of interest is described as 25-35 years old, about 5'8", weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door blue Honda Civic with a sunroof and has no rear bumper, front license plate or registration sticker on the windshield.

Anyone that has seen the person of interest or that has information regarding this case should call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers, or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250.