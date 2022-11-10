APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month.

34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.

Justin Haden (Austin Police Department)

Haden is described as:

White male

34-years-old

5’8" tall

140 lbs.

Short, brown hair

Blue eyes

Last wearing: Unknown

Anyone that has seen or with information about Haden’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers, or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.