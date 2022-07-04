Recovery underway after swimmer goes missing on Lake Travis

A water rescue at Lake Travis Monday afternoon turned into a recovery, officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue on Lake Travis. Officials received a call at 6:03 p.m. of a missing swimmer at 6300 Bob Wentz Park Rd.

The swimmer went missing for about 10 minutes when officials received the call.

At 6:49 p.m., ATCEMS said after an extensive search by STAR Flight and rescue swimmers, nothing was found. The water rescue transitioned into a recovery.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has taken over the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates