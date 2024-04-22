Body of missing teen recovered at Canyon Lake

The body of a teen who went missing in Canyon Lake has been recovered.

On Saturday, around 8 a.m., Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens recovered the body of Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira near Overlook Park, where he was last seen a week ago.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old was floating on a tube on Sunday, April 14, when he drifted toward the water intake near the Canyon Lake Dam.

He became separated from the tube and witnesses saw him start to wave and yell for help before he went underwater.