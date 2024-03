article

Kyle police need your help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Ariana Perez is 5'3" tall and 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, white checkered pants, and a small backpack on February 28, around 1 p.m.

Police believe she left home voluntarily.

Please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 if you have any information on her whereabouts.