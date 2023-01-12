16-year-old missing in New Braunfels: police

The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.

Lerma does not have her cell phone or needed medications, so she may be possibly in need of medical attention, says police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (New Braunfels Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Crocs-style shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the New Braunfels Police Department by calling 911 or 830-221-4100.