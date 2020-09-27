Missing tuber's body found on San Marcos River

The body of a missing tuber was located in the San Marcos River earlier today.

Divers found the body of 29-year-old Jessie Austin Jr. of Fresno, Texas, around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday afternoon regarding the missing tuber. The caller said that the tuber, identified as Austin, had fallen out of his tube and had not resurfaced for about 10 minutes.

A search is underway for a missing tuber on the San Marcos River near Martindale.

Deputies responded to the area and began a search for Austin. A search team of multiple agencies began to search the area where he was last seen until about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The search was called off and resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

