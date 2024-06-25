Police searching for missing elderly woman last seen in downtown Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman.

Police said on Monday, June 24, around 11:09 a.m., 70-year-old Anne Ringold was last seen walking in the 100 block of Sandra Muraida Way. Ringold regularly walks in the area with a wheeled cart. She was last seen with her cart and a black bag.

Police said they are concerned about her immediate well-being.

Latest photo of Anne Ringold

Ringold is described as a white woman, around 4'11, about 90 pounds, and has straight short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a face mask, white or tan bucket hat, plaid shirt, with light blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you see Ringold, please call 9-1-1 immediately or the APD Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.