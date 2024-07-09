Body found in Austin identified as missing elderly woman: APD

article

A body found in late June has been identified as a missing elderly woman, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on July 9, the Travis County Medical Examiner (TCME) positively identified a body found on June 26 in the 4300 block of Westbank Drive as 70-year-old Anne Ringold.

The cause of death will be determined by the TCME. At this time, there is no foul play suspected and this is not being investigated as a homicide.

MORE STORIES:

Originally, police said on Monday, June 24, around 11:09 a.m., 70-year-old Anne Ringold was last seen walking in the 100 block of Sandra Muraida Way.

This is an active and ongoing death investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time.