Missing woman from Bell County last seen in south Austin: police
BELL COUNTY, Texas - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing woman who was recently in south Austin.
Erin Claire Bertran (Bell County Sheriff's Department)
They say 50-year-old Erin Claire Bertran was last seen near West Ben White Boulevard after 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.
She is described as:
- 5'10" tall
- 100 lbs
- Long dark hair
- Brown eyes
If you know where she is, or have any information that can help find her, call police.