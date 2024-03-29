Expand / Collapse search

Missing woman from Bell County last seen in south Austin: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2024 7:08pm CDT
BELL COUNTY, Texas - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing woman who was recently in south Austin.

Erin Claire Bertran (Bell County Sheriff's Department)

They say 50-year-old Erin Claire Bertran was last seen near West Ben White Boulevard after 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

She is described as:

  • 5'10" tall
  • 100 lbs
  • Long dark hair
  • Brown eyes

If you know where she is, or have any information that can help find her, call police.