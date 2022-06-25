Austin police searching for missing 39-year-old woman in imminent danger

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes.

Jaimes was last seen around 6 a.m. on June 24 in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police say she was last seen wearing a "Lupe Tortilla" work shirt, black pants, and black non-slip shoes.

Jaimes is described as:

Hispanic female

Black hair

Brown eyes

4'11"

140 lbs

Police say Jaimes disappearance is involuntary, and she is in imminent danger.

If anyone has information regarding Jaimes' whereabouts, police ask that you call 512-974-5250 to report it to APD.