Austin police searching for missing 39-year-old woman in imminent danger
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes.
Jaimes was last seen around 6 a.m. on June 24 in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police say she was last seen wearing a "Lupe Tortilla" work shirt, black pants, and black non-slip shoes.
Jaimes is described as:
- Hispanic female
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- 4'11"
- 140 lbs
Police say Jaimes disappearance is involuntary, and she is in imminent danger.
If anyone has information regarding Jaimes' whereabouts, police ask that you call 512-974-5250 to report it to APD.