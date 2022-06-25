Expand / Collapse search

Austin police searching for missing 39-year-old woman in imminent danger

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Yolanda Jaimes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes. 

Jaimes was last seen around 6 a.m. on June 24 in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police say she was last seen wearing a "Lupe Tortilla" work shirt, black pants, and black non-slip shoes.

Jaimes is described as: 

  • Hispanic female
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 4'11"
  • 140 lbs

Police say Jaimes disappearance is involuntary, and she is in imminent danger.

If anyone has information regarding Jaimes' whereabouts, police ask that you call 512-974-5250 to report it to APD.