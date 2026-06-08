Missing woman's body confirmed found in Guadalupe River

The Brief Authorities identify body found in Guadalupe River on June 2 Officials say 59-year-old Juliet Elizabeth Watson had been previously reported missing



The New Braunfels Police Department says the body found in the Guadalupe River on June 2 has been positively identified.

What they're saying:

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body found as that of 59-year-old Juliet Elizabeth Watson.

Watson had previously been reported missing from the Lincoln Street area on May 26.

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Several searches for Watson were conducted along the Comal River and Guadalupe River and her body being discovered was part of one of those searches.

Officials say Watson's next of kin was notified.

What's next:

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but there are currently no signs of foul play.

A final determination on cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner and is pending toxicology reports.