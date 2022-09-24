Fire destroys home in Pflugerville

A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.

All occupants did make it out of the house, according to the Pflugerville Fire Department.

Crews rescued a dog from the fire and treated him for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.