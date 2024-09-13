Austin murder suspect arrested for 2021 deadly stabbing

The brief A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in 2021 in South Austin. U.S. Marshals arrested Mithovar Christopher Antoine in Temple. 23-year-old Nikolas Eugenio Martinez was stabbed and killed by Antoine, police said.



A murder suspect in a South Austin 2021 deadly stabbing has been arrested, U.S. Marshals said.

U.S. Marshals said Mithovar Christopher Antoine Jr., 22, was a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on July 23, 2021, in the 2000 block of S. I-35 in Austin.

The victim called police saying he had been stabbed. Life-saving measures were administered but he later died.

RELATED: Family still looking for answers one year after son's murder in South Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

On Sept. 11, 2024, an arrest warrant for Antoine was given to law enforcement.

Members of the U.S. Marshals initiated the fugitive investigation and arrested Antoine in Temple.

Antoine was taken to the Bell County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings and extradition.

What happened in July 2021?

APD says that Austin 911 received a call on July 23 just before 10:30 p.m. from the victim, 23-year-old Nikolas Eugenio Martinez, who said he had been stabbed.

Martinez was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of the west frontage road of S. I-35. Several people there attempted to assist him, says APD, until officers and ATCEMS arrived.

APD says officers and EMS found Martinez with a life-threatening stab wound, and despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m.