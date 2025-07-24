MLS All-Star Game: Fans disappointed Inter Miami's Messi not playing

The Brief MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 at Q2 Stadium Prior to match, fans were disappointed with news Lionel Messi would not be playing



The MLS All-Stars took on the Liga MX All-Stars at Q2 Stadium but the absence of the world’s most popular player was the story prior to kickoff.

The backstory:

Soccer legend and Inter Miami All-Star Lionel Messi was voted to participate in the 29th annual MLS All-Star game, but the 38-year-old Argentine was a no-show as was Messi's teammate Jordi Alba.

Messi's absence left many fans frustrated.

What they're saying:

16-year-old Ricky Carr and his mother Lisa drove four hours south from the Austin area to catch a glimpse of Messi, but showed up on the verge of tears.

"We were on our way here, and I saw the notification pop up on my phone," Carr said. "My mom thought I was joking."

Lisa Carr told FOX 7 that the trip to see Messi was all part of her celebrating her son’s 17th birthday.

"All he wanted was to see Messi play live," Carr said. "I drove in, bought the tickets, got a hotel room, paid for parking, and we find out when we're on our way."

What's next:

Messi and Alba could face a one-match suspension for missing the All-Star Game without a credible injury report.

FOX Sports says that MLS will speak with Inter Miami officials before providing an update on possible suspensions.

Messi also missed last year's All-Star Game with an injury.

The Source: Informatoin from Alec Nolan's interviews with Ricky Carr and Lisa Carr and from FOX Sports.



