Montopolis COVID-19 test site closed for Election Day, others open

The Montopolis COVID-19 test site will be closed on Election Day, according to Austin Public Health. Other test sites will be open by appointment only.

The Montopolis COVID-19 test site, located at 1416 Montopolis Drive, will not be conducting any testing on Tuesday, November 3. Individuals wishing to be tested are encouraged to make an appointment at another testing site through covid19.austintexas.gov or by calling 512-972-5560.

The Lark Center test site, located at 1400 Tillery Street, will have walk-up testing available on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as the Pflugerville test site, at 103 N. Railroad Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All COVID-19 test sites will return to their normal schedules on Wednesday.

For more information about COVID-19, visit austintexas.gov/covid19.

