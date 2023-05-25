1 dead, all southbound lanes on Mopac shut down in North Austin after crash: police

1 person is dead after a motorcycle collision on North Mopac Expressway in North Austin, according to police and ATCEMS.

Austin police have shut down all southbound lanes on North Mopac Expressway in North Austin after the crash, according to a tweet from APD.

APD officers are at the scene of a crash in the 10400 block of North Mopac Expressway.

Police ask that drivers expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.