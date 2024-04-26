Austin weather: Strong storms hit Central Texas

It's Friday and we're back on storm watch. Several counties were under warnings that have now expired.

A Tornado Watch for Bell, Milam and Lampasas Counties is in effect until 6 p.m.

Earlier, a Tornado Warning was issued until 11:30 a.m. CDT for Bell County and Lampasas County and Lampasas was also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:45 a.m.

Scattered storms are possible for all of Central Texas from noon to 5 p.m.

Brief heavy rain, lightning, small to moderate sized hail and gusty winds are likely with some of the storms.

The slight risk (LEVEL 2) of severe storms is just to our north.

Stay weather aware! This is a sign of things to come not only this weekend but for the next week.

