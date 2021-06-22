More than 150 employees at Houston hospital who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

article

Houston hospital says 153 employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired.

A spokesperson with Houston Methodist confirmed to FOX 26 these employees were out of the 178, who were suspended after the June 7 deadline.

RELATED: Dozens of Houston Methodist employees walk out of job in protest of mandatory vaccine

"The employees who became compliant during the suspension period returned to work the day after they became compliant," the spokesperson said in an email response.

This also comes more than a week after a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit by more than 100 employees against the hospital system.

RELATED: More than 100 employees suing Houston Methodist for requiring them to get COVID-19 vaccine

Despite the judge's ruling, many of the nurses say they plan to appeal.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

