More than $18.5 million in funds issued so far through Wilco Forward

The Williamson County Wilco Forward grant program is helping more than 1,600 local small businesses with their financial woes as they deal with the impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say a total of more than $18.5 million in grant money has been issued since the program was launched on May 6.

The Williamson County Auditor’s Office says it is reviewing each application carefully which is making the processing of the documents time-consuming. However, officials say that every business owner will hear back from the county regarding their application.

The grant money will be issued as applications are processed until the $25 million in budgeted funds are exhausted.

To apply online before the June 30, 2020, deadline visit www.wilco.org/forward.

Wilco Forward is funded through the approximately $93 million the County received from the CARES Act.

