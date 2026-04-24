More than 750 pounds of stolen copper recovered; 2 arrested

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The Brief The Austin Police Department says it has recover a significant amount of stolen copper 2 people have been arrested in connection to the case



The Austin Police Department says it has recovered a significant amount of stolen copper and arrested two people.

The backstory:

APD says officers responded on April 23 at around 8:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of Robinson Avenue following a report of suspicious activity.

A caller said that two people were transferring items from a rental truck to a pickup truck and behaving suspiciously.

When officers arrived, they saw the two men who both initially denied knowledge of the rental vehicle.

Michael Fillenworth

During the investigation, officers found that the pickup truck bed was filled with large quantities of cut, heavy-gauge copper wire.

The rental truck had a switched license plate and further inspection revealed that the vehicle had been flagged in connection with a previous burglary investigation.

APD says its officers also saw additional indications consistent with metal theft.

Dig deeper:

John Waring

A probable cause search of both the rental and pickup trucks resulted in the recovery and seizure of more than 750 pounds of copper wire, along with tools and other evidence.

Both suspects, identified as John Waring and Michael Fillenworth, were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Possession of Certain Copper/Brass Material. During a search incident to arrest,

Waring was also found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, resulting in additional felony drug charges.

What you can do:

Copper theft remains a persistent issue across the Austin area. These crimes can cause costly damage to electrical systems, construction sites, and public infrastructure, and may create serious safety hazards.

APD encourages residents to report suspicious activity, including:

Individuals removing or transporting large amounts of wire or metal

Vehicles with covered or concealed loads, especially near construction or utility areas

Persons loitering around utility boxes, construction sites, or vacant properties

Use of tools such as bolt cutters or saws in unusual circumstances

If you see suspicious activity, do not approach. Instead, call 911 for emergencies or 311 for non-emergency concerns.