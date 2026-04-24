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Man accused of threatening person with knife near South Lamar Boulevard

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Published  April 24, 2026 12:03pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • APD asking public for help identifying person in connection to aggravated assault investigation
    • Man is accused of threatening a person with a knife near South Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault investigation.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on March 10 at around 9:30 p.m. near Goodrich Avenue and South Lamar Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a knife threatening someone in that area.

The man left the scene before officers arrived.

Dig deeper:

APD says the man was caught on a Ring camera before the incident.

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • Shaggy hair
  • He was last seen carrying a backpack and walking with a bike by his side

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. 

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

AustinCrime and Public Safety