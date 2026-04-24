Man accused of threatening person with knife near South Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault investigation.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened on March 10 at around 9:30 p.m. near Goodrich Avenue and South Lamar Boulevard.
Officers responded to reports of a man with a knife threatening someone in that area.
The man left the scene before officers arrived.
Dig deeper:
APD says the man was caught on a Ring camera before the incident.
The suspect is described as:
- White male
- Shaggy hair
- He was last seen carrying a backpack and walking with a bike by his side
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.