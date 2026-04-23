2026 NFL Draft: Texas pipeline set to surge following David Bailey selection

article

The Brief Texas Tech edge rusher Bailey went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets following a dominant final season. Players from Texas high schools and colleges are expected to headline a wave of talent in the 2026 first round. Additional selections are expected as teams continue to lean on the deep pool of talent from the state.



The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was dominated by players who came through the State of Texas.

From powerhouse high schools to the state’s top college programs, the Lone Star State is expected to produce a wave of day-one draft talent on Thursday night, as multiple players with Texas ties have already heard their names called early.

David Bailey leads the charge

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: David Bailey of Texas Tech poses after being selected second overall pick by the New York Jets during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Em Expand

What we know:

The Texas Tech edge rusher was selected No. 2 overall by the New York Jets, becoming the first player with Texas tied off the board. At 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds, he pairs speed off the edge with the ability to bend around tackles, traits that made him widely viewed as one of the draft’s top pass rushers. Bailey emerged as one of the premier defensive prospects in the class after a dominant final season in Lubbock, where he led the FBS with 14.5 sacks, added 19.5 tackles for loss and generated 81 pressures.

Known for his explosive first step and elite athleticism, Bailey built his draft stock on a relentless pass rush that consistently disrupted quarterbacks.

Jordyn Tyson drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints

Jordan Tyson ensured Texas talent remained a fixture in the top 10.

The wide receiver was selected No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints, giving the Lone Star State another early first-round presence. Tyson, who starred at Allen High School, as well as Frisco Independence High School, both in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Tyson has established himself as one of the most polished pass catchers in the class, finishing his final season while emerging as a consistent big-play threat. After transferring from Colorado, Tyson led Arizona State in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. His college production was still limited by injuries, including a torn ACL, broken collarbone and hamstring injury.

K.C. Concepcion drafted No. 24 overall by the Cleveland Browns

K.C. Concepcion added to the run on Texas-linked talent as he went later in the first round. The wide receiver was selected No. 24 overall by the Cleveland Browns, giving the state another presence on Day One.

Concepcion played at NC State before he transferred to Texas A&M. He received first-team All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist.

Concepcion also won the 2025 Paul Hornung Award and developed into one of the more dynamic offensive playmakers in the class. At 5-foot-11 and about 190 pounds, he is known for his burst and run-after-catch ability, often turning short completions into explosive gains. He totaled 1,299 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, showcasing his versatility as both a receiver and returner.

The Lone Star State pipeline

What's next:

Teams across the league leaned on the state’s deep football pipeline, investing in prospects with Texas roots reflects the depth of in-state development.

For many, the moment marked the culmination of years spent under the bright lights of Texas football and the beginning of an even bigger stage.