Mosquito trap in Cedar Park tests positive for West Nile Virus

Officials say a mosquito trap sample in Cedar Park has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The positive test was indicated in lab results received on November 24 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

The positive sample was taken on November 19 from a trap site near Sun Chase Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. This is the first positive test result from this location this year. The last date a positive sample was collected from the area near H-E-B Center on November 4.

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November. During this period, Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses.

This testing is part of WCCHD's Integrated Vector Management program. In 2020, there have been 17 mosquito trap samples that have returned as positive for West Nile Virus in other parts of Williamson County - the highest ever recorded since the program started in 2012. There have been three human cases of West Nile virus reported in Williamson County this year.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

The most important way to prevent West Nile Virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people work and play. Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don't have a place to breed and treat water that can't be drained.

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.