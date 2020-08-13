Mosquito trap sample in Georgetown tests positive for West Nile Virus

Officials say that a mosquito trap sample collected in Georgetown has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected from a trap in the Sun City neighborhood along Yellow Rose Trail on Aug. 11.

This testing is part of the City of Georgetown’s participation in the Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program. The positive test was indicated in lab results received on August 12 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

Officials say the City of Georgetown staff will continue mosquito control efforts with the treatment of standing water with larvicide, and WCCHD will continue enhanced monitoring and testing, along with increased public outreach and education. City officials say they are prepared to take additional action if necessary.

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. In 2020, there have been five mosquito trap pools that returned positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County.

While there have been no incidences of human infection of West Nile Virus in Williamson County this year, symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

Those aged 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November. During this period, WCCHD monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses.

Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon so officials say by draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety: