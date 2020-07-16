Additional West Nile Virus samples collected in Williamson County

Last week, Willaimson County announced a mosquito trap yielded a positive test for West Nile Virus. Today, follow up samples have also yielded additional positive tests for the virus.

The mosquito traps were set near the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park where the original virus sample was collected. Since collection officials say both of the expanded traps came up with positive test results, while the original trap tested negative.

The county says no other samples were found to be positive from routine trapping this week as part of the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program.

Now, health officials for the county are strongly encouraging residents to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property.

Williamson County is asking residents to:

Eliminate all standing water around their house or property as mosquitoes cannot breed without standing water

Treat ponds, rain barrels, or other stagnant water that can’t be drained with a larvicide.

Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes or clogged gutters

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Officials say the mosquito species that transmit the virus is most active at dawn and dusk. County residents are advised to be most cautious at those times.

The county is also asking residents to apply any treatments based on its labeled use. Treatment products can be found at local home improvement stores.

"Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus," the county said in a press release.

Williamson County park staff will also continue mosquito control efforts with the treatment of standing water with larvicide.

"WCCHD will continue enhanced monitoring and expanded testing, along with increased public outreach and education. Williamson County is prepared to take additional action if necessary," the county said in a press release.

The West Nile Virus has not been reported in Williamson County since 2017 and officials say it should not be confused with other mosquito-borne viruses.