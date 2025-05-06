Mother of missing child arrested; search for girl continues

The Brief Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen in 2017 The girl's mother was recently arrested in connection to an unrelated incident



Austin police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen in 2017. The girl's mother was recently arrested in connection to an unrelated incident.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Ava Marie Gonzales.

Ava was last seen by family and friends in December 2017 in the custody of her mother, Virginia Gonzales.

Virginia was recently arrested on April 24 for serious injury to a child.

APD says it is seriously concerned about Ava's welfare due to the circumstances in which Ava's younger sibling was found on April 3.

Ava is described as:

Hispanic female

Unknown height/weight

Straight brown hair

Brown eyes

Dig deeper:

Virginia was arrested following an incident on April 3 that resulted in the hospitalization of a 7-year-old.

33-year-old Virginia is alleged to have committed injury to her child, who was found malnourished, soiled and barricaded in a bedroom closet in a residence in the 5500 block of Ross Road.

According to an affidavit by an investigator with the Austin PD Child Abuse Unit, Virginia barricaded her child in the closet for a month and fed her one corn dog and a 1/2 cup of water a day.

The victim was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with signs of malnourishment.

Following an investigation, the APD Child Abuse Unit obtained a warrant in the City of Austin Municipal Court and requested immediate assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force-Austin Division to locate and apprehend Virginia.

Members of the task force initiated a fugitive investigation and surrounded and arrested Virgnia at the intersection of Cambourne Drive and Harris Ridge Boulevard following a 15-day investigation on her whereabouts.

Virginia was transported to the APD Child Abuse Unit and booked into the Travis County Jail where she will await judicial proceedings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Ava’s whereabouts is asked to email: ava@austintexas.gov or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling: 512-572-8477.