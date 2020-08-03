Mother of 11 killed in Baytown home invasion

A mother is shot to death by intruders inside her own home in Baytown. Margarita Villalon is a mother of 11 children. She was killed just before 2:00 a.m. when police say 4 men burst into the family's home and carried out a deadly home invasion.

“When he called me my brother was just in shock, crying. I couldn't believe it,” says 23-year-old Saul Deleon who says eight of his brothers and sisters, ages 4 to 19, were inside their Baytown home at 1:45 a.m. when four men came barging in and they ultimately opened fire killing 40-year-old Margarita Villalon.

"My mom, she did not deserve this. My mom was a loving mother. She put everybody first. Even if you were out on the street she seen you as her own. She took people in as her own,” says Deleon.

Baytown Police say the intruders were demanding money as they first encountered two teen boys who live in the house and the teens began fighting with the home invaders. A 15-year-old actually had the back of his head split open and had to get stitches.

"Right here, top of his head he was bleeding so bad. He had marks on his neck like they were choking him,” Deleon explains.

The commotion woke up the parents. They came out of their room and that's when the mother of 11 children was shot and killed.

Detectives say one of the teens who live in the home recognized one of the four men who forced their way in and now police have two men in custody. They are calling one a ‘person of interest'.

“Every time we have one of these types of scenes whether it's a home invasion or someone just losing their life over something so senseless. It breaks my heart,” says Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris.

"I'm just going to miss her. Seems like everything was going so perfectly. She just started a new job that she really wanted,” says her son.

There is a $5,000 reward if you have information leading to the arrest of the suspects.