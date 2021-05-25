Mother of March homicide victim asking for public's help

The mother of a 40-year-old man who was shot and killed in late March is asking for the public's help in finding her son's killer.

The Austin Police Department says that Christopher Ray Martinez was found with gunshot wounds at 2209 E. Riverside Drive around 5:18 a.m. on March 21 by officers responding to a report of shots fired.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

ATCEMS provided immediate aid but were unable to save him. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel arrived to begin processing the scene. Investigators interviewed several eyewitnesses and learned the suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Christian Perez-Morales, fled the scene following the shooting.

Christian Perez-Morales (Austin Police Department)

The motive for this shooting appears to be anger and jealousy over a woman in whom both men had a romantic interest.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Advertisement

You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.