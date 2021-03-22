Motive for fatal shooting appears to be anger, jealousy over a woman

The Austin Police Department says the motive behind a fatal shooting on East Riverside Drive over the weekend appears to be anger and jealousy over a woman whom both men had a romantic interest. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

According to police, Austin 911 received a report of shots fired at 2209 East Riverside Drive around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Christopher Ray Martinez with gunshot wounds.

Austin-Travis County EMS personnel provided immediate aid but were unable to save him, according to police. He was pronounced deceased at 5:45 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel arrived to begin processing the scene. Investigators interviewed several eyewitnesses and learned the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male.

No other information was provided at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.