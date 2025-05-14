Mother of victim killed while trying to recover stolen car in Del Valle speaks out

The Brief A 12-and-13-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to a deadly Del Valle shooting The victim was shot, run over, and killed while trying to get his family's stolen car back APD said the incident happened on May 3 near Ross Road and Throne Valley Drive



Austin police have arrested two boys in connection to the murder of a man who was shot and run over while trying to recover his family’s stolen car in Del Valle.

Austin police said they are still looking for other suspects in this case.

The victim’s mother is speaking out.

Anthony Salas' mother speaks out

Anthony Salas and his mother

"He's gone, and he's not coming back and over what?" Anthony Salas’ mother, Robin Alba, said.

Anthony Salas and his family were at their home in Del Valle. They were packing up his sister’s car. She was getting ready to leave.

"His sister came back inside the house and said, ‘mama, my car is gone’ and I was like, we were just out there putting stuff in the car for you to go home and all of a sudden the car is going like within five minutes, like what happened? He of course, heard it and was like, what? Where? Oh, and he's ready to go. And I told him, Anthony, don't, y'all don't go, don't go, stay here, just call the police, please. I know what I'm doing, and they went," Alba said.

She said they went to find the car.

"He did it to protect his family," Alba said.

Salas’ mother said she didn’t think they’d find it, but apparently, they did.

"He never came back. He never came through the door," Alba said.

Salas was found shot, ran over, and killed near Ross Road and Throne Valley Drive near Del Valle Elementary School.

"He was a good kid, he really was, he was very good. My baby is 20, but he was my baby, and now I'll never get to hold him again until, and all for what, because these kids don't. Why did they have to do that?" Alba said.

Two kids have been arrested, 12-and-13-year-old boys. They are both charged with capital murder by terrorist threat.

"I feel like at 12 and 13 years old, you know right from wrong, you know when you do something that's wrong, you know you're going to be in trouble for it. I don't like the fact that the system wants to rehabilitate these children and help them so much. Oh, they're children," Alba said. "No, hold them accountable. The parents need to be held accountable, too, because I definitely would not be letting my child out at three in the morning to go do God knows what."

While the boys go through the juvenile system, Alba said she is using her voice to honor her son.

"Our voices need to be heard, that it is not okay for this to happen. It's senseless and if our community were to stand up together and everybody stand up, we're not going to put up with this anymore," Alba said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with burial expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.