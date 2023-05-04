Mother's Day events in the Austin area: Where to go to celebrate

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and restaurants and businesses all over the Austin area are getting ready to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, and everyone in between.

From delectable brunch menus to spa days and more, here are some of the exciting Mother's Day events and offerings from all over Central Texas to help you celebrate moms on their most special day.

_____________

Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner

From mimosa specials to specialty menu items, restaurants all over the region are loading up their courses with delicious offerings guaranteed to put a smile on Mom's face. Here are some brunch and dinner specials from around the area.

Mother's Day Brunch at William Chris Vineyards

Located east of Fredericksburg in Blanco County, this picturesque winery will be offering Mother's Day brunch, featuring live music, honoring moms, grandmothers, aunts and all other mother figures.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for kids. A purchase includes brunch, two glasses of wine, and access to all activities at the vineyard.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Brunch at Stella San Jac

(Stella San Jac)

Located in downtown Austin, Stella San Jac will be offering its standard brunch menu on Mother's Day.

Moms will also receive a complimentary flower, plays a mimosa, or a Bloody Mary with brunch.

Dine-in at Dean's Italian Steakhouse

(Dean's Italian Steakhouse)

This downtown Austin restaurant will feature its normal menu and dining service on Mother's Day.

Moms will receive a complimentary sparkling rosé and a rose.

Brunch at Corinne

(Corinne)

Brunch will be offered on Mother's Day at this downtown Austin restaurant, including a Mother's Day special of Nutella French Toast.

Guests are welcome to dine inside or outside on the largest patio on Cesar Chavez Street.

View the full brunch menu here.

Brunch at Caroline

(Caroline)

In addition to the full brunch menu, this downtown Austin restaurant will be offering two specialty entrees on Mother's Day, plus one cocktail and one dessert.

No reservations are accepted, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Brunch at Vixen's Wedding

(Vixen's Wedding)

Brunch will be served at this East Austin restaurant on Mother's Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including half-off mimosa kits.

The full brunch menu can be found here, and reservations can be made here.

Brunch at Laurel at Hotel Viata

(Laurel at Hotel Viata)

Laurel's decadent brunch spread at Hotel Viata in West Austin is the perfect way to spoil mom this Mother's Day.

Brunch favorites include Fritatta and Belgian Waffles, along with a raw seafood bar, cheese board, carving station and delectable desserts.

Bottomless mimosas will also be offered for $25.

The hotel will also offer luxurious Spa Viata packages. Reservations can be made here.

Dinner at Olamaie

(Olamaie)

This charming southern restaurant on the north side of downtown Austin invites families to dine-in for dinner on Mother's Day.

Reservations can be made here.

Brunch at Acre 41

(Acre 41)

This clubby New American restaurant steps away from UT campus will be offering brunch on Mother's Day from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Reservations can be made here.

Mother's Day at Punch Bowl Social Austin

(Punch Bowl Social Austin)

Punch Bowl Social's location in downtown Austin will be celebrating Mother's Day with two specialty menu items along with their regular menu, live music, crafted cocktails, a Bloody Mary bar and their many arcade games, bowling, darts, cornhole and more.

Special menu items include the Crab & Avocado Scramble crafted with goat cheese, baby lettuce, her vinaigrette, ciabatta and chives; and the Dutch Baby Pancake with fresh asparagus, poached eggs, Arugula, tomato jam and shaved parmesan.

Mother's Day Brunch at Bulevar Mexican Kitchen

Treat mom to fabulous Latin American inspired flavors at this North Austin Mexican restaurant with Hill Country views.

Bulevar is offering a special lunch/brunch menu that is 100% gluten-free and features premium dishes cooked over live coals, fresh seafood and heirloom vegetables.

There will also be a special treat for the first mothers to arrive.

Mother's Day Specials at the Peached Tortilla

This Central Austin dining experience, which specializes in modern Asian comfort food with a southern twist, will be offering three special dishes on Mother's Day.

Try their Confit Duck Hash with golden potatoes, edamame and Fresno chimichurri; their Hong Kong Milk Toast with sweetened condensed milk, matcha powder and fresh fruit; or their Thai Curry Shakshuka with tomatoes, red peppers, shiitakes and a scallion pancake.

Jazz Brunch at Lucky Rabbit

Get out of Austin to Jonestown this Mother's Day for a special jazz brunch with a brass band playing from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with other live music to follow until 5 p.m.

They will also feature brunch specials, a buffet with fresh fruit, pastries and Round Rock Donuts.

Moms will also get a fresh flower!

Sunday Brunch at Andiamo

(Courtesy of Andiamo)

Andiamo in North Austin will be open for rare Sunday service on Mother's Day.

The Sunday brunch menu features multiple exciting courses, including Prosciutto e Melone with mint and extra virgin olive oil as a starter, Arogosta con Linguine (pan-roasted lobster tail with linguine in a light spicy tomato white wine sauce for the main course, and a selection of desserts including the Sicilian Orange Cake, Tiramisu and Zabaglione with mixed berries.

View the full menu and make a reservation here.

Food and Wine Pairing Event at Cape Bottle Room

(Courtesy Cape Bottle Room)

Give Mom the gift of exceptional wine and delicious dishes with tickets to Cape Bottle Room's food and wine pairing event in East Austin on Mother's Day weekend.

A team of expert sommeliers have handpicked three exceptional South African wines, each with its own unique flavor profile and character and paired with a selection of delectable dishes.

Seatings will take place Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased here.

Mother's Day Brunch at Goodfolks

(Courtesy Goodfolks)

Goodfolks in Georgetown will be holding Sunday brunch beginning at 9 a.m. and running all of Mother's Day.

The menu features Southern comfort food classics including Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs, Patty Melts, Biscuits & Gravy, Fried Chicken Baskets, Banana Pecan French Toast and Strawberry Shortcake Waffles.

The Mother's Day Brunch special is a juicy salmon stuffed with feta, spinach and tomato and served on a bed of mushrooms and black garlic risotto with lemon caper cream sauce.

Reservations can be made on the Goodfolks website.

Sunday Brunch at Revelry on the Boulevard

(Courtesy Revelry on the Boulevard)

Revelry on the Boulevard, the North Lamar restaurant with a casual neighborhood ambiance and dog-friendly patio, is offering special Mother's Day menu items during their Sunday brunch service.

The Crab Cake Benedict, $20, features jumbo lump crab cakes and poached eggs, smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce and served atop perfectly toasted English muffins.

For $18, you or Mom can enjoy Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast featuring smoked salmon and creamy avocado on toasted sourdough bread topped with fresh arugula, chipotle aioli and micro greens

The Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad, $22, is a mixed greens salad with cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, golden raisins, honey-roasted almonds and avocado, all drizzled with honey garlic ranch dressing.

Mother's Day Specials at Spare Birdie

(Courtesy Spare Birdie)

Spare Birdie in Cedar Park will be offering two delicious specials on Mother's Day.

The first is a Heirloom Tomato Salad featuring heirloom tomatoes complemented with herbed goat cheese, roasted asparagus and toasted almonds drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

The second is Flower Shaped Spinach & Pecorino Revioli: delicate pasta filled with luscious spinach and pecorino cheese blend, served with sauteed shrimp and crabmeat, sauteed spinach and velvet shellfish cream sauce, topped with fresh herbs.

Reservations can be made here.

Mother's Day Bouquets and Brunch at TLC Austin

(Courtesy TLC)

TLC Austin in South Austin is giving back to mothers by giving out bouquets of flowers and half-off champagne bottles on Mother's Day.

Brunch will be served Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Champagne bottles will be half-off all day.

Spa Day for Mom

Give Mom the gift of relaxation with this selection of spa specials from these retreats in Austin.

Mother's Day Gift Packages from Hiatus Spa + Retreat

(Hiatus Spa + Retreat)

This award-winning Texas day spa just west of downtown Austin will be offering the perfect gifts to treat your mom this Mother's Day!

The spa has multiple gift packages available for purchase in-spa and online through Sunday, May 14.

Silence is Golden: Pick two essential services for $198 ($240 value)

The Glass Slipper: This packag includes the "Change Your Life Hydrafacial," Dermaplaning and a Vitamin C Mask for $400/$329 ($420 value)

Tips, Toes and Tox: Includes The One + Only Mani/Pedi (Performance Polish) with choice of neurotoxin; Botox Option (25 units) for $370; and a Dysport Option (60 units) for $320

Spa by JW Marriott

The upscale hotel in downtown Austin is offering a variety of packages to keep Mom pampered, refreshed and well taken care of on her special day.

Treatment packages are available on Mother's Day and include:

Rose Body Treatment $225, 80 minutes Dry brushing exfoliation, light massage with rose body butter before being cocooned in warmth;

$225, 80 minutes

Dry brushing exfoliation, light massage with rose body butter before being cocooned in warmth;

Mother's Day Massage and Mini Facial $295, 110 minutes 80 minute body treatment followed by a 30-minute Gift of Glow facial;

$295, 110 minutes

80 minute body treatment followed by a 30-minute Gift of Glow facial;

Mother's Day Package $360, 100 minutes Aromatherapy with 50 minute massage with warm sugar foot scrub followed by a 50-minute soothing facial, concluded with Rosé and chocolate.

$360, 100 minutes

Aromatherapy with 50 minute massage with warm sugar foot scrub followed by a 50-minute soothing facial, concluded with Rosé and chocolate.

Mother's Day Retail Specials

Celebrate Mom's special day with these sales packages offered from these Central Texas local businesses.

Mother's Day Boxes at Foxtrot Market

This Austin grocery store off of Burnet Road offers the best of its favorite foods, goods nada curated gifts available for nationwide shipping via Foxtrot Anywhere.

Mother's Day boxes will be available for purchase online and in-store now through May 14.

Box 1: $39.99 A bath bomb from Best Bubs A single mask from Loops Beauty A travel tin from Brooklyn Candle Studio

A bath bomb from Best Bubs

A single mask from Loops Beauty

A travel tin from Brooklyn Candle Studio

Box 2: $29.99 Daily skin mask Mini Chocolate Mix from Foxtrot Mini Gummy Mix from Foxtrot Grahams from Foxtrot Eye mask from Vitamesque Mask from Vitamesque

Daily skin mask

Mini Chocolate Mix from Foxtrot

Mini Gummy Mix from Foxtrot

Grahams from Foxtrot

Eye mask from Vitamesque

Mask from Vitamesque

Sample Set from Calibrate Wellness

Give Mom a beautiful and gentle wa to relax with a 4-piece sample set from Calibrate Wellness.

Choose from a selection of gourmet, plant-based and gluten-free edibles created by beloved Austin chef Nic Yanes.

Each treat is under 90 calories with 20 mg of legal Delta-8 to relieve stress and give her the relaxation she deserves.

Use code MOM23 to get $10 off orders.

Limited Time Gold-Dusted Cinnamon Rolls from Cookie Rich

(MYLK Collective)

This Austin cookie company is offering limited time packs of cinnamon rolls only on Mother's Day weekend.

Available Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14, these delectable cinnamon rolls are sure to make any mom feel special and loved.

The Gold-Dusted Cinnamon Rolls come in a 4-pack, with two classic cinnamon rolls and two chocolate-filled cinnamon rolls, all freshly baked to perfection, frosted and topped with edible gold dust.

They are available for purchase online here, making it easy for customers to pre-order and pick up their treats.