Mother's Day gift ideas at Spring Mini Market in East Austin

Frankie Jean talks about Spring Mini Market in East Austin
You can support local moms while shopping for Mother's Day this year. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the event from Frankie Jean founder Ashley Green and Mini Market founder Cristina Facundo.
AUSTIN, Texas - You can support local moms while shopping for Mother's Day this year at the Spring Mini Market which will feature 60 women and mother-owned small businesses.
The event is free and open to the public. It is being held Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Distribution Hall.
In addition to the vendors, there will be complimentary drinks, music, gift bags for the first 30 guests through doors, brand activations, and more.
Awkward Auntie Ceramics, Palms Over Pines talk about Spring Mini Market
You can support local moms while shopping for Mother's Day this year. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the event from Sarah Miller of Awkward Auntie Ceramics and founder of Palms Over Pines, Kelly Cooper.
Taco Flats food truck and Crowd Coffee Co. will also be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
Garage parking will be available across the street and free street parking is nearby.
La Paloma, Amanda Deer Jewelry on Spring Mini Market
You can support local moms while shopping for Mother's Day this year. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the event from La Paloma founder Jen Pinkston and Amanda Deer of Amanda Deer Jewelry.