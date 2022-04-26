Mother's Day gift ideas at Spring Mini Market in East Austin

You can support local moms while shopping for Mother's Day this year at the Spring Mini Market which will feature 60 women and mother-owned small businesses.

The event is free and open to the public. It is being held Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Distribution Hall.

In addition to the vendors, there will be complimentary drinks, music, gift bags for the first 30 guests through doors, brand activations, and more.

Taco Flats food truck and Crowd Coffee Co. will also be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

Garage parking will be available across the street and free street parking is nearby.