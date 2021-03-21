Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Austin shooting leaves man dead, APD searching for suspect

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Southeast Austin shooting leaves man dead, APD searching for suspect

APD believes this is an isolated incident and says there is no immediate threat to the public. Police say no suspects for this incident are currently in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is currently investigating a homicide Sunday evening in Southeast Austin.

Police say they received a call of a Possible disturbance, shots fired at 5:18 p.m. Sunday evening in the 2200 Block of E Riverside Dr.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Police say they arrived on the scene to find a male with injuries and crews immediately began life-saving measures. 

The victim died on scene.

APD believes this is an isolated incident and says there is no immediate threat to the public. 

APD investigating homicide on East Riverside in Southeast Austin

Austin Police Department says it is currently investigating a homicide Sunday evening in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2200 Block of E Riverside Dr.

Police say no suspects for this incident are currently in custody

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.